Anant Ambani’s lavish wedding to Radhika Merchant was one of the most talked-about events last year. As the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Anant has always been in the spotlight, not just for being part of India's most influential family but also for his love for animals, close bond with his parents, and long-standing battle with obesity.

In a recent interview, Nita Ambani opened up about her son’s health struggles and the emotional moment before his wedding. She revealed that Anant, who has battled obesity from a young age due to asthma-related steroid use, shared a powerful message with her. “My son Anant has been fighting obesity from a very young age because of his asthma, and when he went up on a stage as a confident groom, he told me, ‘Mom, it’s not what I am physically, it’s what my heart is.’ And I saw him holding his life partner’s hand. I think that was the most touching feeling, as a mother.”

Anant’s weight issues stemmed from the use of corticosteroids for asthma treatment, which can cause weight gain by increasing appetite and fat accumulation. Despite facing constant scrutiny, Anant took control of his health and embarked on a remarkable weight loss journey.

Ahead of his 21st birthday in 2014, he committed to a strict fitness regimen and successfully lost around 108 kg in 18 months. His transformation involved walking 21 km daily, practicing yoga, engaging in high-intensity cardio, and following a carefully curated diet. He adhered to a low-carb, high-protein, and zero-sugar meal plan, consuming around 1,200 to 1,400 calories per day. His meals primarily included green vegetables, sprouts, pulses, and dairy, while avoiding junk food.

His trainer, Vinod Channa, revealed that Anant had a deep love for food, which made dieting a challenge. To ensure sustainability, Channa customised a plan that allowed Anant to develop healthy eating habits without feeling deprived.

