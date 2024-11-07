Mukesh Ambani’s diet consists mostly of simple, nutritious vegetarian dishes, which he enjoys with his family.

Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, recently shared some personal insights into her husband Mukesh Ambani’s disciplined lifestyle, focusing on his diet and wellness routines. Mukesh Ambani’s strict vegetarian diet has played a significant role in his health journey, supporting his high energy levels and helping him shed around 15 kg without the need for intensive exercise. This shift was attributed largely to his commitment to balanced, home-cooked meals.

Mukesh Ambani’s diet consists mostly of simple, nutritious vegetarian dishes, which he enjoys with his family. Nita Ambani revealed that he rarely eats out, limiting such occasions to only once a week. This preference for home-cooked meals is a part of the Ambani family’s lifestyle, with an emphasis on traditional, wholesome ingredients. His diet is both low in calories and balanced, which has allowed him to maintain his weight and stay fit amid his demanding work schedule.

Aside from his dietary habits, Mukesh Ambani also maintains a wellness routine that includes meditation, yoga, and regular walking. These practices help him find calm and mental clarity in his otherwise busy life. Meditation is an essential part of his routine, keeping him centred, while yoga supports his physical flexibility and overall well-being. Walking is another habit he enjoys, allowing him to de-stress and stay active.

Mukesh Ambani’s food preferences also include traditional snacks, particularly panki, a light Gujarati delicacy made from rice flour. Panki is prepared by cooking the rice flour batter between banana leaves, which gives it a unique flavour and nutritional edge. Typically garnished with fenugreek leaves and spices, it’s enjoyed with achaar (pickle) or chutney. Low in fat and rich in vitamins and minerals, panki is both tasty and healthful.