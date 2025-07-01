Nita Ambani was seen wearing an orange Bandhani saree which turned heads at wedding of table tennis champion Mudit Dani in Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani's fashion sense brings out the real charm of the Indian handicraft industry as the lady industrialist wears the Indian heritage with elegance and poise to showcase the art of Indian culture. She is often seen wearing hand-woven Banarasi, Bandhani,Rangkat and many kinds of hand-crafted sarees, along with statement pieces that add that luxury spark to the entire look.

She is always in the news for her fashion choices, her social work, and many of her official outings. Recently while attending the wedding of table tennis champion Mudit Dani in Mumbai, the industrialist family made waves and became a highlight at the event. The entire Ambani family turned out to showcase their traditional charm. Though daughter-in-laws Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant wooed with their elegant attires, mother-in-law Nita Ambani had everyone captivated with a visual delight of elegance and grandeur.

Nita Ambani was seen wearing an orange Bandhani saree which turned heads at the wedding. Mukesh Ambani’s whole family stood out, as usual, at the event. The business tycoon was wearing the classic Indian attire, Kurta-Pyjama set, while both his sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, tuning in organge with his mother, were also wearing traditional attire. Nita Ambani’s organge Bandhni Saree was the most talked about outfit.

How Nita Ambani wooed at Mudit Dani’s wedding

Nita Ambani remains classic and timeless as she chooses her style with care and precision. She mesmerised guests with her shinning bright orange saree which was the Indian heritage at its finest. The saree was made with intricate craft detailing of Bandhni style which had a rich golden embroidery border. However, Nita Ambani does not remain untouched with the contemporary and modern glamour as she paired her traditional style saree with a sleeveless, backless blouse. To elevate the elegance to the next level, she went all sophisticated with a pearl-layered necklace and dazzling diamond earrings, making it an effortless style statement.

This shows that the Ambani family does not fail to make a style statement which exudes elegance, charm and everything in between. Nita Ambani, specifically, makes even her casual outing a big affair.