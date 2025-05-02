Nita Ambani dazzled at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai wearing a pastel Banarasi silk saree, paired with statement diamond and ruby jewellery, glam makeup, and floral hair styling. Her regal look turned heads and spotlighted India’s traditional craftsmanship.

The pastel Banarasi saree





Nita Ambani made a grand entrance at WAVES summit 2025 in Banarasi silk. It featured a soft sheen with broad golden borders and intricate multicolour floral embroidery.

Ruby and diamond jewels





Her accessories were the definition of opulence. She wore large diamond studs, a cascading diamond necklace with embedded rubies, and a matching oversized pendant that stole the limelight.

Potli bag





To complement the pastel palette, Nita chose a neutral beige potli bag with subtle embroidery and delicate tassels.

Radiant makeup look





Her makeup was dewy and camera-ready. Nude tones on the lids, dramatic winged eyeliner, kohled waterlines, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, and a soft nude lip shade gave her a glowing complexion.

The floral bun and bindi





Nita styled her hair in a classic side-parted bun adorned with fresh jasmine flowers. A tiny red bindi on her forehead tied the entire ethnic glam look together.