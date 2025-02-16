Nita Ambani’s love for sarees is well known, and she once again championed Indian craftsmanship with her choice of attire.

Nita Ambani once again celebrated India's rich heritage as she attended the Governor's Citation ceremony in a stunning pink Shikargah Banarasi saree. She has always been a strong advocate for Indian textiles and craftsmanship, and her latest look was a reflection of that. Beyond being a business leader and philanthropist, Nita Ambani is also a global fashion icon. Her impeccable style, love for traditional weaves, and ability to effortlessly blend heritage with luxury have made her a leading name in the world of fashion.

Nita Ambani’s stunning saree look

Nita Ambani’s love for sarees is well known, and she once again championed Indian craftsmanship with her choice of attire. The beautiful handwoven Banarasi saree featured intricate Kadwa weaving and a golden Konya design, exuding timeless elegance. Draped gracefully, the saree’s pallu flowed effortlessly, enhancing her regal charm. She paired it with a matching blouse, allowing the craftsmanship to take center stage.

No Nita Ambani look is complete without exquisite jewellery. She accessorised with oversized diamond earrings, a layered pearl necklace, and a dazzling diamond ring, adding to her sophisticated aura.

Her makeup was flawless, featuring soft eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara, blushed cheeks, and glossy nude lipstick. Her hair was styled in soft curls with a side partition, completing her elegant look.

