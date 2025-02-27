Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, revealed the actual benefits of oiling in a video titled ‘Does oiling help?’

With a deep understanding of hair care and styling, Amit Thakur, a popular celebrity hairstylist known for his exceptional work with some of the biggest names like Nita Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, recently revealed the the truth about impact of oiling on hair.

Oiling has been an integral part of desi culture for many years. For those who grew up in desi households, having their hair oiled while sitting by their mother's feet was a common weekend ritual. This tradition includes secret hair oil recipes for promoting hair growth and repairing damage, passed down through generations.

What did he say?

In the video, he discusses how the benefits of hair oiling are frequently exaggerated. He said “Oiling your hair is a tradition many swear by, and yes, it has its benefits. But let’s not overpromise; it’s amazing for conditioning and protection, but it can’t magically fix damage or stop hair from falling on its own.” This statement was included in the caption of the clip.

Impact of hair oiling

The video begin with Amit discussing about how the long-held belief that oiling hair can reduce damage, minimise hair fall, and promote hair growth. He raises questions about the validity of these claims. While oiling has been a common practice across various cultures for centuries, Amit points out that oil has limitations in reversing hair damage.

He also mentioned that oiling serves a purpose as a pre-wash treatment, particularly in protecting the hair from the mid-lengths to the ends. Additionally, it can enhance the overall appearance and feel of the hair. However, he questions whether oiling alone can effectively promote hair growth or control hair fall from a scientific perspective.