FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mehli Mistry, longtime Ratan Tata confidant, faces potential exit from Tata Trusts; here's why

Hema Malini's fitness secrets revealed: How 'Dream Girl' stays fit at 77 through exercise, diet and more

BIG UPDATE on Green card holders: Trump administration issues new travel rules for all foreigners

Lionel Messi drops biggest hint about playing 2026 FIFA World Cup, reveals one major condition

Aadhar Card BIG update: How can you update your name, address,...., know step-by-step guide, deadline, fee changes here

Nita Ambani, Priyanka Chopra's hairstylist, reveals secret DIY hair mask for silky, healthy hair

India's biggest flop, made in Rs 200 crore, earned only 10% of budget, director abandonned film midway, producer went bankrupt, it is..

Elon Musk launches rival to challenge Wikipedia; Here’s all you need to know about this

Bengaluru SHOCKER: After two Australian women cricketers harassed in Indore, delivery boy arrested for sexually assaulting Brazilian model

Amid Donald Trump's Asia Tour, THIS country joins Pakistan, Thailand, Cambodia to nominate US President for Nobel Peace Prize, it is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mehli Mistry, longtime Ratan Tata confidant, faces potential exit from Tata Trusts; here's why

Mehli Mistry, longtime Ratan Tata confidant, faces potential exit from Tata Trus

Hema Malini's fitness secrets revealed: How 'Dream Girl' stays fit at 77 through exercise, diet and more

Hema Malini's fitness secrets revealed: How 'Dream Girl' stays fit at 77 through

Aadhar Card BIG update: How can you update your name, address,...., know step-by-step guide, deadline, fee changes here

New Aadhaar Rules: How can you update your name, address,..., Know details here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Nita Ambani, Priyanka Chopra's hairstylist, reveals secret DIY hair mask for silky, healthy hair

Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur reveals a DIY hair masks that offer instant shine.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

Nita Ambani, Priyanka Chopra's hairstylist, reveals secret DIY hair mask for silky, healthy hair
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Everyone dreams of having soft, shiny, and healthy hair like Priyanka Chopra and Nita Ambani. Their glossy locks often look like the result of expensive salon treatments, but celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur says that’s not always the case. In a recent Instagram post, he revealed a simple home remedy that can bring out your hair’s natural shine and strength.

The famous hair mask

For many years, people have believed in using homemade ingredients for their hair. Ingredients like curd and egg are said to make hair smoother, shinier, and more voluminous.

However, according to Amit Thakur, this classic combination gives only temporary results. He explains that eggs and curd form a thin coating on the hair, giving the illusion of glossy, healthy strands. Once you wash your hair, the coating is gone, and so is the shine.

ALSO READ: Meet a man, had only Rs 13 in the bank, charged Rs 20 per haircut, later became one of India’s most prominent celebrity hairstylists, his clients are...

In short, while egg and curd masks may make your hair look better for a day or two, they do not repair or strengthen it from within. They don’t fix issues like split ends, dryness, or hair fall.

What really helps your hair

Amit Thakur was not opposing natural treatments; he simply believes they should be used wisely. According to him, the key to luxurious hair is using ingredients that genuinely nourish and repair the hair, rather than just coating it.

The key is a 'balanced combination of protein, hydration, and vitamins.' These elements help repair damaged strands, strengthen the roots, and improve elasticity. Over time, they make your hair healthier and naturally shiny.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For example:

  • Argan oil, coconut oil, and castor oil penetrate deep into the hair and scalp, providing lasting nourishment and strength.
  • Keratin helps rebuild damaged hair by replacing lost protein, especially helpful for coloured or heat-treated hair.
  • Vitamin-rich products support growth, add natural shine, and reduce breakage.

ALSO READ: Twinkle Khanna reveals hair care secrets for gorgeous hair, inspired by her mother Dimple Kapadia

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs AUS T20I series: Full Schedule, live streaming, squads, venues and more
IND vs AUS T20I series: Full Schedule, live streaming, squads, venues and more
Masterstroke by Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar Elections: RJD leader promises to double allowances of..., Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for...
Masterstroke by Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar Elections: RJD leader promises...
Asrani and Satish Shah: Strange connection between two comic actors, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor played THIS role, which was originally performed by Sholay actor
Satish Shah played THIS role, which was originally performed by Sholay actor
Ishitta Arun slams trolls targeting her for smiling at uncle Piyush Pandey's funeral: 'We don't mute memory to...'
Ishitta Arun slams trolls targeting her for smiling at Piyush Pandey's funeral
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat actress Sonam Bajwa stuns fans with classic off-white saree look for film's promotion; SEE PICS
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat actress Sonam Bajwa stuns with off-white saree look
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE