Nita Ambani, Priyanka Chopra's hairstylist, reveals secret DIY hair mask for silky, healthy hair

Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur reveals a DIY hair masks that offer instant shine.

Everyone dreams of having soft, shiny, and healthy hair like Priyanka Chopra and Nita Ambani. Their glossy locks often look like the result of expensive salon treatments, but celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur says that’s not always the case. In a recent Instagram post, he revealed a simple home remedy that can bring out your hair’s natural shine and strength.

The f amous h air m ask

For many years, people have believed in using homemade ingredients for their hair. Ingredients like curd and egg are said to make hair smoother, shinier, and more voluminous.

However, according to Amit Thakur, this classic combination gives only temporary results. He explains that eggs and curd form a thin coating on the hair, giving the illusion of glossy, healthy strands. Once you wash your hair, the coating is gone, and so is the shine.

In short, while egg and curd masks may make your hair look better for a day or two, they do not repair or strengthen it from within. They don’t fix issues like split ends, dryness, or hair fall.

What r eally helps your h air

Amit Thakur was not opposing natural treatments; he simply believes they should be used wisely. According to him, the key to luxurious hair is using ingredients that genuinely nourish and repair the hair, rather than just coating it.

The key is a 'balanced combination of protein, hydration, and vitamins.' These elements help repair damaged strands, strengthen the roots, and improve elasticity. Over time, they make your hair healthier and naturally shiny.

For example:

Argan oil, coconut oil, and castor oil penetrate deep into the hair and scalp, providing lasting nourishment and strength.

Keratin helps rebuild damaged hair by replacing lost protein, especially helpful for coloured or heat-treated hair.

Vitamin-rich products support growth, add natural shine, and reduce breakage.

