Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur shares his expertise on whether hair spa treatments can effectively reduce hair fall and promote overall hair health in a recent post.

Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, known for working with industry icons like Nita Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, frequently shares hair care advice on Instagram. In his April 20 post, he explores whether hair spa treatments can combat hair fall and improve hair health.

Amit explains in his post, "A lot of people ask me about hair spa." He clarifies, "A hair spa is actually a multi-step treatment that nourishes both your scalp and your hair." While salons often promote hair spa treatments as a frizz solution, Amit acknowledges that it can help, but only temporarily. "Salons claim that it helps with frizz, and yes, it could temporarily fix your frizz problem," he says.

The celebrity hairstylist favours hair spas over treatments like keratin or Botox, as they don't change the hair's natural structure. "When it comes to hair fall, a hair spa doesn't have a huge impact on it, but the scalp is deeply cleaned in the process, which can promote healthier hair over time," he shares. This positions hair spas as a gentler, more natural option compared to treatments that can damage hair.

He further stressed that hair spas aren't a complete solution for hair fall. "It’s important to note that it doesn’t address the underlying causes of hair fall that you might be experiencing," he says. He adds, "It can give your hair and scalp a much-needed refresh, but let’s be clear, they won’t solve hair fall or tackle the root cause. However, they’re a gentler alternative to chemical treatments for your hair without altering its structure."

Recently, in his another Instagram video, he shared the benefits of an egg and curd hair mask, a traditional remedy for achieving healthy, shiny hair. However, the hairstylist mentions in the video that although eggs and curd provide natural shine to the tresses, the complete nourishment with this is just temporary. “DIY masks might give your hair a quick boost, but when it comes to lasting results, it’s all about the right ingredients," read the caption of his post.

“Applying curd and eggs to your hair is not going to make your hair healthy. While curd is rich in lactic acid, it helps in balancing the hair’s pH, making it more conditioned. It does not reverse hair damage," Amit further said.