Nita Ambani is the true fashionista and she keeps proving her status as a style icon at different events.

Nita Ambani once again proves her style icon status in a black Prada dress at the Life of Pi screening at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Known for her elegant taste, she wowed everyone with her effortless charm.

The black Prada dress, worth Rs 3,55,706, featured a sleek sheath silhouette with a round neckline and no sleeves. The straight hemline reached her ankles, highlighting her figure in a simple yet stunning way. The crystals around the neckline gave the look a touch of sparkle, resembling a diamond necklace.

For accessories, Nita chose a broad diamond bracelet and matching stud earrings. She paired the dress with a small, elegant purse and finished the look with stylish YSL black block heels.

Her makeup was soft and glowing, with subtle contouring on her cheeks and a natural base. She opted for kohl-rimmed eyes with winged eyeliner, shimmer eyeshadow, and a soft pink blush. Her lips were finished with a nude matte lipstick.