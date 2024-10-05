Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal spotted together at NMACC event

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan match 7

Non-veg thali cost drops 2%, veg thali prices on rise, reason is...

Salman Khan is irritated by his past, gets confronted by his younger self in Bigg Boss 18: 'Na maine kuch kiya, na...'

NCRTC kicks off trial runs of Namo Bharat trains on Sahibabad-New Ashok Nagar route: Check speed, timings and distance

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan match 7

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan match 7

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

8 high-protein low-calorie vegetarian dinner

8 high-protein low-calorie vegetarian dinner

8 fruits with anti-ageing properties

8 fruits with anti-ageing properties

TDS deposit rules relaxed: Is employee TDS credit at risk?

TDS deposit rules relaxed: Is employee TDS credit at risk?

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Salman Khan is irritated by his past, gets confronted by his younger self in Bigg Boss 18: 'Na maine kuch kiya, na...'

Salman Khan is irritated by his past, gets confronted by his younger self in Bigg Boss 18: 'Na maine kuch kiya, na...'

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

Meet Mammootty, Saif's heroine, South star who failed in Bollywood, was slapped by director, thrown out of films; now...

Meet Mammootty, Saif's heroine, South star who failed in Bollywood, was slapped by director, thrown out of films; now...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal spotted together at NMACC event

This exhibition, brought to India from London’s Natural History Museum, attracted many well-known personalities, including fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 05:38 PM IST

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal spotted together at NMACC event
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Ambani family made a stylish appearance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai for the opening night of the ‘Wildlife Photographer of the Year’ exhibition. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, their daughter Isha Ambani, and her husband Anand Piramal attended the event, showcasing their love for art and photography.

 

Nita Ambani’s stylish outfit

Nita Ambani looked elegant in a light brown, floor-length dress with ruffled layers at the bottom. The dress had full sleeves and a high neckline. She paired her outfit with matching brown heels and a handbag. Her hair was styled straight, and she kept her makeup minimal, giving her a graceful look.

Isha Ambani’s chic look

Isha Ambani chose an embroidered beige co-ord set with a collared top and short sleeves, paired with matching heels. She accessorized her outfit with diamond earrings and wore her hair in soft curls. Her husband, Anand Piramal, wore a printed brown shirt and denim jeans, while Mukesh Ambani stuck to his classic look with a white shirt and black trousers.

This exhibition, brought to India from London’s Natural History Museum, attracted many well-known personalities, including fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal spotted together at NMACC event

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal spotted together at NMACC event

This is Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's favourite street food joint, know Ambanis' most-liked dish, it costs only...

This is Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's favourite street food joint, know Ambanis' most-liked dish, it costs only...

NCRTC kicks off trial runs of Namo Bharat trains on Sahibabad-New Ashok Nagar route: Check speed, timings and distance

NCRTC kicks off trial runs of Namo Bharat trains on Sahibabad-New Ashok Nagar route: Check speed, timings and distance

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan match 7

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan match 7

How different is Navratri from Durga puja? Know here

How different is Navratri from Durga puja? Know here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement