Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal spotted together at NMACC event

This exhibition, brought to India from London’s Natural History Museum, attracted many well-known personalities, including fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The Ambani family made a stylish appearance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai for the opening night of the ‘Wildlife Photographer of the Year’ exhibition. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, their daughter Isha Ambani, and her husband Anand Piramal attended the event, showcasing their love for art and photography.

Nita Ambani’s stylish outfit

Nita Ambani looked elegant in a light brown, floor-length dress with ruffled layers at the bottom. The dress had full sleeves and a high neckline. She paired her outfit with matching brown heels and a handbag. Her hair was styled straight, and she kept her makeup minimal, giving her a graceful look.

Isha Ambani’s chic look

Isha Ambani chose an embroidered beige co-ord set with a collared top and short sleeves, paired with matching heels. She accessorized her outfit with diamond earrings and wore her hair in soft curls. Her husband, Anand Piramal, wore a printed brown shirt and denim jeans, while Mukesh Ambani stuck to his classic look with a white shirt and black trousers.

