Luxury comes at a cost, and Nita Ambani’s latest watch is no exception.

Nita Ambani is known for her elegance, luxury, and stylish choices. Whether it's her beautiful sarees, stunning jewellery, or statement accessories, she always impresses. Recently, she caught everyone's attention with a dazzling diamond-studded watch worth.

At a recent event at NMACC, Nita Ambani looked stunning in a brown saree that perfectly complemented her beauty. Designed by Manish Malhotra, the saree featured intricate sequin work along the borders. She draped it elegantly, securing one side of the pallu to her blouse while letting the other flow gracefully.

The blouse was heavily embroidered with thread and sequins, featuring sheer full sleeves and a backless design that added a glamorous touch. However, the real showstopper was the stunning Patek Philippe watch on her wrist.

Luxury comes at a cost, and Nita Ambani’s latest watch is no exception. According to The Indian Horology, this Patek Philippe timepiece is priced at $428,450, which is about Rs 3.72 crore. This watch is not just a fashion statement but also a reflection of her love for rare and exclusive timepieces.

Also read: Nita Ambani exudes elegance in earthy brown saree at NMACC event, see pics