Nita Ambani looks ravishing in pink kurta set as she turns story teller for Prithvi Ambani, Jeh Ali Khan; see pics

For the special occasion, Nita Ambani donned a breathtaking rani pink kurta set that blended elegance with a traditional flair.

Nita Ambani, known for her timeless grace and impeccable style, recently created another heartwarming moment as she visited her grandson Prithvi Ambani’s school. The visit, filled with warmth and affection, quickly became the talk of social media. During her time there, she was seen reading to a group of young students, including Prithvi’s classmate, Jehangir 'Jeh' Ali Khan, son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The photos from the visit captured Nita in her signature sophisticated style, winning hearts yet again.

Nita Ambani in a Rani Pink Kurta Set

For the special occasion, Nita Ambani donned a breathtaking rani pink kurta set that blended elegance with a traditional flair. Her kurta featured a stunning split crew neckline adorned with intricate golden embroidery, exuding a regal charm. The full sleeves of the kurta were lined with golden borders and delicate sequin work, adding an element of glamour without overpowering the overall look. The relaxed fit offered both comfort and style, allowing Nita to move with ease while maintaining her graceful aura.

To complete her ethnic ensemble, Nita paired the kurta with a matching organza dupatta that boasted golden borders, enhancing the regal appeal. Her trousers, perfectly coordinated with the kurta, made the outfit a cohesive vision of sophistication.

Accessories and Makeup

No Nita Ambani look is ever complete without carefully curated accessories. For this school visit, she wore elegant diamond stud earrings that added just the right touch of sparkle. Her trendy brown Saint Louis tote bag and strappy red high heels elevated the ensemble, perfectly complementing her rani pink attire.

Her makeup was on point, as always. She opted for soft pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and well-defined brows, with a touch of blush to highlight her radiant complexion. A subtle nude lipstick added to her natural beauty, while her blow-dried tresses, styled in a side partition, completed the polished look.