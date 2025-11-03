Nita Ambani looks elegant in white at ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, cheers for Team India with Akash Ambani, Rohit Sharma

Nita Ambani celebrated India’s historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 win over South Africa in a chic white shirt and blue jeans ensemble. She also marked her 62nd birthday with a Rani pink embroidered suit, blending elegance with festive cheer, inspiring fans with her style and grace.

The atmosphere at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai was electric on Sunday as the Indian women’s cricket team made history by clinching their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title with a 52-run win over South Africa. Among the many cheering fans, Nita Ambani, accompanied by Akash Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and Ritika Sajdeh, stood out as she proudly waved the Indian flag, celebrating a moment that united an entire nation.

A Chic Yet Simple Look for the Historic Night

For the grand occasion, Nita Ambani chose an understated yet elegant look. She opted for a timeless combination, a crisp white button-down shirt paired with dark blue denim jeans. The shirt featured a classic collared neckline, curved hem, and rolled-up sleeves, giving her an effortlessly sophisticated appeal.

Accessorising minimally but with signature glamour, she wore a gold bracelet watch, diamond-studded earrings, and a statement gold ring set with a striking central diamond. Her hair, styled in soft waves and parted to the side, framed her face beautifully. Complementing her natural charm, she wore subtle makeup, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, and a glossy pink lip.

Fan pages flooded social media with photos and clips of Nita Ambani cheering for Team India, her joy reflecting the nation’s pride as the women lifted the World Cup for the first time.

A Double Celebration: Nita Ambani’s 62nd Birthday

Adding to the festive spirit, Nita Ambani recently celebrated her 62nd birthday on November 1. Her team organised an intimate celebration, where she was seen cutting a cake and spending quality time with her close circle. The philanthropist also visited a temple in Jamnagar with her husband, Mukesh Ambani, to offer prayers and express gratitude on her special day.

For the birthday festivities, Nita embraced a traditional yet regal look in a Rani pink embroidered suit set. The outfit featured intricate zari and sequin detailing, brocade work, and delicate patti embroidery on the bodice and cuffs. The full-sleeved kurta with a high-low hemline was paired with matching palazzo pants and embellished sandals. Completing her ensemble were gold bracelets, a diamond-encrusted statement ring, and elegant polki earrings.

From cheering for India’s World Cup heroes to celebrating her own milestone birthday, Nita Ambani radiated grace and joy. Her effortless style and heartfelt enthusiasm perfectly captured the spirit of pride and celebration that swept across the nation.