Known for her luxurious wardrobe and refined style, Nita Ambani embraced a softer, more traditional look for the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami this year. Stepping away from her signature glam, she opted for a rani pink ethnic ensemble that perfectly balanced elegance and simplicity.

Her outfit featured a full-sleeved kurta with a relaxed fit and a scoop neckline, adorned with a delicate white bandhani print across the fabric. Adding a vibrant touch to the traditional design were bright orange accents on the neckline and borders, making the look both festive and graceful. She paired the kurta with matching straight-fit pants and a dupatta, which was draped neatly over one shoulder.

To complete her look, Nita accessorised with timeless diamond stud earrings, a statement diamond ring, stacked bangles, and an unexpected yet practical choice white sports shoes. Her makeup was kept minimal, with softly blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, and nude lipstick. Her hair was styled in a neat, middle-parted low ponytail, allowing the focus to remain on her graceful outfit.

Nita Ambani’s look is a great example of how festive outfits can be simple, comfortable, and stylish.

