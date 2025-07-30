Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani twin in elegant outfits for dinner with Vikas Khanna in New York

The mother-daughter duo opted for a sophisticated smart-casual look for their dinner outing.

Ahead of the much-awaited NMACC India Weekend in New York City, Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani arrived stylishly at Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna's restaurant, Bungalow. Known for their edgy fashion choices, the mother-daughter duo kept things effortlessly elegant in coordinated smart-casual looks for this intimate outing.

The mother-daughter duo opted for a sophisticated smart-casual look for their dinner outing. Isha Ambani opted for a contemporary monochrome look while Nita Ambani chose a pastel coloured ensemble that exuded timeless grace.

Decodong Nita, Isha Ambani looks:

Isha Ambani wore a fitted, short-sleeved striped top in off-white and black shades that featured a classic crew neckline. She paired the top with a cropped, open-front jacket that added a structured touch. Paired with high-waist, light blue mom-fit jeans, the outfit struck a balance of comfort and style. Completing the look, Isha opted for green and black ballerina flats and kept her look minimal with soft waves, dewy glow, groomed brows and nude lips that rounded off her outfit.

On the other hand, Nita Ambani accompanied her daughter in a light green satin co-ord set with subtle floral designs on it. The shirt featured full sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, a lapel collar and front buttons, while the matching trousers were flared cut. She exuded subtle luxury with diamond studs, a chic watch, stacked rings and peep-toe sandals. Her hair was open and kept simply styled, along with a fresh, natural makeup look.

What is NMACC India Weekend?

NMACC India Weekend is a three-day cultural festival that will bring the flavour of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre from Mumbai to New York City. Running from September 12 to 14, the event will feature performances, exhibitions and showcases that will highlight India's rich artistic heritage on a global platform.

Also read: Planning a trip to South Korea? This viral video shows how to explore the country in just Rs...