Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant stun at Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla event; Watch

Nita Ambani steals spotlight in crimson saree at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's 40th anniversary celebration at Mubarak Baug, Mumbai.

Nita Ambani stole the spotlight in a stunning crimson saree at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's 40th anniversary celebration in Mumbai. The event was held on September 6 at the designer duo's new flagship store, Mubarak Baug.

Nita Ambani's Crimson saree look

Nita Ambani celebrated in a deep crimson-red saree with intricate geometric detailing on the border and pallu, enhancing the solid tone. The vibrant colour added a regal flair, complemented by a matching full-sleeved blouse with detailed embroidery, creating a seamless and festive look.

Nita opted for minimal accessories to highlight her saree, featuring a delicate red-thread necklace with a diamond pendant and matching drop earrings. A statement ring added subtle sparkle. Her hair was styled in soft waves, complemented by defined eyes, warm-toned blush and a glossy nude-pink lip. A classic red bindi completed her traditional look.

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About the celebration

The anniversary celebration was a star-studded evening featuring celebrities like Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Navya Nanda, and Sonam Kapoor. Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who have established one of India's renowned couture houses since 1986, celebrated their 40-year legacy. Their anniversary coincided with the opening of Mubarak Baug, a 20,000-square-foot flagship store in Mumbai, showcasing couture, jewellery, archival pieces and celebrating traditional crafts reimagined for contemporary fashion.