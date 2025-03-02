The official Instagram page of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) shared a video offering a glimpse of their visit.

Nita Ambani and her daughter, Isha Ambani, recently made a stylish yet understated appearance in New York. The mother-daughter duo visited the Lincoln Center, where they showcased effortless elegance in layered ensembles suited for the cold weather.

The official Instagram page of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) shared a video offering a glimpse of their visit. The caption highlighted NMACC’s upcoming cultural showcase at the Lincoln Center, featuring the theatrical production Civilization to Nation and a special fashion show by Swadesh.

For the outing, Nita Ambani opted for a chic fur jacket in dual shades of red and black. The jacket featured a raised neckline, zip closure, and cinched cuffs adorned with buttons. She layered it over a red blouse with intricate gold embroidery and paired it with black flared pants. Keeping her accessories minimal, she wore diamond earrings and a statement ring. Her signature soft and rosy makeup, along with loose hair, completed her look.

Isha Ambani embraced simplicity in a long black jacket with a raised collar, front button closures, and full-length sleeves. She styled it with dark blue denim jeans and kept her look effortlessly natural with open hair and a no-makeup appearance.

