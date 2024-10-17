The celebrity makeup artist recently revealed the secret behind Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani's flawless makeup look at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Nita Ambani, esteemed spouse of billionaire Mukesh Ambani is renowned for her philanthropy and sartorial grace. She has defied age with her beauty and elegance, and her daughter Isha Ambani is not far behind. Both Ambani beauties have served stunning looks flaunting their flawless and glowing skin. At Anant and Radhika’s wedding, the mother-daughter duo were a sight to behold in their designer couture and makeup. Recently, Tanvi Chemburkur, the celebrity makeup artist, who was behind their unforgettable looks, revealed that Isha and Nita didn’t need much of her assistance as they have great skin and features.

Tanvi disclosed that she just had to enhance Isha and Nita’s features and give makeup that lasted long at Anant’s wedding. “They have like great skin, great features, so honestly it made my life way easier. I just have to literally enhance their existing features, so yeah, I do give them also quite a lot of credit for looking and having the skin that they have. Though I think skin, like, you know, just prepping the skin really well is important for any makeup. It’s really helpful,” she told Hauterrfly in an interview.

Further, Tanvi also opened up about her working experience with Ambanis at the wedding. “This was I mean, it was the biggest wedding I can say in the world. So it was, it was nice and I think they are lovely to work with. So at no point do they make you feel like, you know, you’re just working for us. Like for them, it’s like, you’re a part of their celebration,” she added.

Meanwhile, Anant and Radhika tied the knot in a three-day-long wedding event that took place from July 12 to 14, 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The “wedding of the century” was graced by several celebrities across the world including Kim and Khloé Kardashian, former British prime ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, and Rihanna among others.