Nita Ambani gave her then-new daughter-in-law a super expensive gift, which was a necklace with 91 diamonds from Mouawad L'Incomparable.

Power couple Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today, 9th March. Over the years, they have come to be recognised as India's most influential figures.

As they celebrate six years of marriage, let’s take a closer look at the lavish wedding gift Nita Ambani presented to her ‘Badi Bahu,’ Shloka Mehta.

The Ambani family is well-known for their wealth and their extravagant spending habits. So, it comes as no surprise that Nita Ambani blessed her bahu Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani's wife, and Anant Ambani's wife Radhika Merchant with an expensive gift.

Nita Ambani gave her daughter-in-law the expensive Mouawad L'Incomparable necklace at Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's wedding. 407.48-carat yellow diamond hanging from a chain of 229.52-carat white diamonds and 18-karat rose gold branchlets in this necklace, which is worth Rs 451 crore.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani also gifted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant a lavish house in Palm Jumeirah that was 3,000 square feet in size as a wedding gift. The opulent house, which is valued at over Rs. 640 crore, features ten bedrooms and a private beach.

To express their love, the Ambani family doesn't cut corners on extravagant gifts, creating a stir and setting new benchmarks for luxury.