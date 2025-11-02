Nita Ambani gets surprise birthday celebration from Jamnagar team, her rani pink suit steals spotlight; Watch

As billionaire Mukesh Ambani's wife and businesswoman Nita Ambani turned a year older, her Jamnagar team gave her a surprise and hosted a birthday celebration in Jamnagar. A fan page of the Ambani family shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, showcasing the celebration.

Nita Ambani's birthday video

The adorable video begins with Nita Ambani being surprised by her team, who sing a birthday song in her honour. The room is decorated with a beautiful path of rose petals leading up to the celebration area. She took off her footwear, and then she walked towards the cake where the team members had assembled for the celebration. Ambani expressed her excitement as she met them. She cuts the cake and shares it with the staff, spreading joy and laughter throughout the event.

In a lighthearted moment, one of the team members playfully applies frosting on her nose, adding a touch of humour to the celebration. The video ends with Nita Ambani dancing happily, surrounded by her team. Well, what caught attention was her stunning outfit for the occasion, which has been making the rounds on social media.



Nita Ambani shines in rani pink suit



