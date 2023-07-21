Nita Ambani exudes exceptional elegance in black Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree at New York’s Met Museum

Nita Ambani attended the 'Tree & Serpent: Early Buddhist Art in India 200 BCE-400 CE' exhibit as it opened at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani, Indian philanthropist and the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, is emerging as one of the most important personalities in the art world.

At a special preview of the exhibition Tree and Serpent: Early Buddhist Art in India at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Nita Ambani proclaimed her passion for six yards of elegance.

She made a statement with her choice of attire, attending the event in a majestic black saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Beginning on July 21 at the museum, Tree and Serpent: Early Buddhist Art in India, 200 BCE-400 CE, an exhibition supported by Nita Ambani will be showcased.

She is draped into a black georgette saree to signal her attendance at the exclusive preview. A vibrant fuchsia border with silk trimming and exquisite gold zardozi peacock motifs embroidered with gold zari, naqashi, and sequins brilliantly contrasted the understated elegance of the black. With a pure brocade blouse that had peacock motifs on the sleeve cuffs and boots all over, she wore this handcrafted masterpiece by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

She chose a bright pink bindi, minimal makeup, and stunning peacock earrings to finish the ensemble.

“I come from India, the land of the Buddha, and it is a huge honour for me to support Tree and Serpent through Reliance Foundation’s partnership with The Met. This historic exhibition traces the origins of early Buddhist art from the second century BC to the fourth century AD, with over 125 objects from ancient India," Nita Ambani said at the preview of the exhibition.

"With the Tree and Serpent, we take immense pride in showcasing the deep-rooted connection between Buddhism and India. The teachings of Buddha are entwined with the Indian ethos and continue to shape global thought," she added.

The sari collection owned by Nita Ambani is known to be enormous and diversified, featuring a wide range of materials, hues, and fashions.