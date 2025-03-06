Nita Ambani's earthy brown saree is a stylish and elegant choice for formal and semi-formal events.

Nita Ambani once again proved her timeless style as she graced the opening night of The Phantom of the Opera at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Dressed in a stunning brown saree designed by Manish Malhotra, she radiated elegance at the star-studded event.

Her saree, featuring a heavy sequin border, was crafted from a lightweight, breathable fabric, making it a perfect choice for summer evenings. She paired it with a sheer, full-sleeved blouse, adding a touch of glamour with its delicate crystal embellishments. The almost backless design further enhanced the sophisticated appeal of her ensemble.

Keeping her accessories minimal, Nita Ambani opted for statement stud earrings and a few rings, ensuring the focus remained on her elegant drape. Her sleek bun completed the refined look, striking the right balance between grace and modernity.

Designer Manish Malhotra shared pictures of her look on Instagram, writing, "The beautiful Mrs. Nita Ambani mesmerises in a custom-made mocha-coloured saree... a vision of modern elegance."

Nita Ambani’s brown saree serves as a perfect style inspiration for summer weddings and festive gatherings. A similar saree can be effortlessly styled for different occasions by pairing it with an embellished blouse and statement jewellery for a glamorous evening or opting for a sleeveless blouse and minimal accessories for a daytime event.

NMACC’s grand celebration

At the red carpet, Nita Ambani addressed the audience, marking NMACC’s second anniversary. She said, "We have completed two incredible years here. When we inaugurated NMACC, I had promised to bring the best of India to the world and the best of the world to India. Today, we have the most iconic The Phantom of the Opera right here in India. It cannot get bigger and better than this."

She also revealed that NMACC will be taking its cultural weekend to New York’s Lincoln Center in September, further expanding its global presence.

With yet another breathtaking appearance, Nita Ambani showcased how simplicity and elegance can make a powerful fashion statement.

