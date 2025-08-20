Nita Ambani enjoys bird watching with grandchildren in London; Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta join in; watch viral video

Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan bags even bigger role than Jatayu in Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's film, it is...
LIFESTYLE
Ambani family’s London outing at Stoke Park went viral as Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant enjoyed bird-watching with kids, while Nita Ambani’s radiant smile and the presence of Mukesh and Anant Ambani added to the heartwarming family moments.
The Ambani family enjoyed a memorable outing in London, and a video from their visit to the picturesque Stoke Park went viral on social media. The candid clip offered a heartwarming glimpse of India’s most prominent business family relaxing together in a light and cheerful mood. Away from the grandeur usually associated with their public appearances, the Ambanis were seen cherishing simple moments of happiness surrounded by nature.
Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant’s playful time with kids
Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, wife of Anant Ambani, were spotted spending quality time with the children. The video showed them joyfully watching birds and even releasing them, an experience that visibly delighted the kids. Both Shloka and Radhika shared in the excitement, engaging with the little ones with laughter and warmth. Their bond with the children was evident, making the moment even more special for the family.
The scene reflected a side of the Ambanis rarely seen in public, one filled with playfulness, affection, and simplicity. Instead of the spotlight of grand celebrations and business events, the family appeared relaxed, enjoying nature and the company of one another.
Nita Ambani’s smile and Mukesh Ambani-Anant’s presence lit up moment
Nita Ambani’s radiant smile quickly became the highlight of the video. She looked genuinely happy as she watched the playful interactions, capturing the attention of fans who admired her cheerful presence. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and his younger son Anant Ambani were also seen in the clip, adding to the wholesome family moment. Their appearance made it clear that this was a complete family outing, one that blended together joy, love, and togetherness.
The rare visuals of Ambani family spending time with the kids struck an emotional chord with fans online. Many praised the family for enjoying such simple pleasures despite their towering status in society. The video became a reminder that even the richest and most influential families find happiness in small, genuine moments of togetherness.