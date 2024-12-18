The saree, sourced from Swadesh, was crafted in the Chandrapur-Raigarh cluster of Chhattisgarh, renowned for its intricate handloom techniques.

Nita Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was recently honoured with the “Outstanding Contribution to Brand India” award at a prestigious business leaders event. True to her elegant style and commitment to India’s cultural heritage, Mrs. Ambani wore a stunning handwoven Kosa silk saree to mark the occasion.

The saree, sourced from Swadesh, was crafted in the Chandrapur-Raigarh cluster of Chhattisgarh, renowned for its intricate handloom techniques. Featuring timeless polka motifs, the saree was handwoven using the Jala technique by Dewangan artisans, known for their skill and precision. The combination of luxurious Kosa silk warp and handspun muga silk weft gave the fabric a regal quality, while the delicate polka patterns, intricately woven with silk gold zari and muga silk, enhanced its elegance.

Mrs. Ambani’s choice of attire was a powerful statement of her support for India’s handloom artisans, particularly those in rural areas. The Kosa silk saree served as a tribute to their craftsmanship and helped draw attention to the importance of preserving traditional Indian techniques in the global fashion scene. By wearing this exquisite piece, Mrs. Ambani highlighted the significance of sustainable, culturally-rich fashion and underscored her role in promoting Brand India on the world stage.