Reliance Foundation chairperson and founder Nita Ambani recently graced a special dinner at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, which celebrated her remarkable contributions to art, culture, and society.

For the event, Nita Ambani wore a stunning saree designed by the popular designer Anamika Khanna, highlighting the intricate artistry of Lucknow Chikankari embroidery. The saree featured delicately hand-embroidered floral motifs, exuding an ethereal elegance that showcased the meticulous craftsmanship in each stitch, while Anamika Khanna's design created a beautiful interplay of texture and depth.

The designer Anamika Khanna took to Instagram on Saturday to share images of Nita Ambani wearing a stunning white saree adorned with Chikankari embroidery. In her post, Khanna wrote, “For a special dinner hosted in her honour at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Mrs Nita Ambani looked elegant as ever in this exquisite saree from Anamika Khanna’s collection, showcasing the timeless beauty of Lucknow Chikankari embroidery, an intricate handcraft rooted in heritage and artistry.”

She further added, “The delicate floral motifs are meticulously hand-embroidered, creating an ethereal interplay of texture and design. The embroidery is further highlighted with a hand-embroidered mesh border, adding depth and elegance to the piece. The subtle richness of old gold Zardosi enhances the intricate detailing, making this saree a true testament to fine craftsmanship and sophistication.”

Nita Ambani's necklace and make-up:

Anamika Khanna revealed that Nita Ambani adorned herself with a 'vintage portrait-cut diamond and old mine Colombian emerald necklace' for the occasion. “The heritage necklace features two strands of carved Colombian emerald beads, and at its center is a portrait-cut diamond, set within a sunburst motif. Portrait-cut diamonds, especially of this size, are rare and highly covered for their distinct soft appeal and timeless allure,” the fashion designer concluded.

For her makeup, Nita Ambani opted for a center-parted low bun, accentuated by a beautiful white flower, which added a touch of innocent sophistication to her overall look.

Nita Ambani's appearance showcased her embodiment of timeless elegance and demonstrated how traditional art forms can continue to captivate and inspire in the contemporary world.