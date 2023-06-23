Nita Ambani drapes ivory silk saree as she attends state dinner at White House with Mukesh Ambani

Nita Ambani radiated an elegant ethnic charm as she accompanied her husband, industrialist Mukesh Ambani, to the State Dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House. The special event was held in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nita Ambani's attire for the dinner showcased her love for traditional Indian fashion, as she gracefully donned a silk ivory saree. The saree, sourced from Reliance Foundation's Swadesh exhibit at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), featured delicate golden accents throughout the fabric and an intricately designed border. Complementing her ensemble was a matching blouse, perfectly blending regal elements with minimalistic appeal.

The choice of Nita Ambani's saree perfectly encapsulated the fusion of grandeur and simplicity. The soft color palette harmoniously merged with Western aesthetics, while the impeccable golden threadwork, luxurious fabric, and silhouette celebrated the opulence of India. To accessorize her look, she adorned herself with a captivating assortment of jewelry, including a layered pearl necklace, elaborate earrings, a dazzling kada, and an ornate ring. Her choice of a potli bag added the final touch to her ensemble.

Nita Ambani enhanced her natural beauty with subtle makeup, accentuating her features with pink lips, defined brows, and a traditional bindi. Her hair was elegantly styled in a sleek bun adorned with a gajra, exuding grace and sophistication.

Notable personalities such as Anand Mahindra, Indra Nooyi, Nikhil Kamath, Satya Nadella, and fashion designer Karishma Swali were also among the attendees of the prestigious US State Dinner.