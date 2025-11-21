Nita Ambani dons Tarun Tahiliani's Jamevaar saree and rare Golconda diamonds at Gir’s Shiva temple inauguration, see pics here

Nita has always been a champion of Indian craftsmanship, and this saree look is yet another ode to that love.

Nita Ambani often leaves everyone jaw-dropping with her striking fashion statement. For the inauguration and Pran Pratishtha of the Shiva Temple in Gir, Gujarat, the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation rolled out yet another stunning look in Jamawar (Jamevaar) saree by Tarun Tahilian.

Let's decode her latest look here:

Nita has always been a champion of Indian craftsmanship, and this saree look is yet another ode to that love. She wore a shaded Jamevaar saree crafted from a silk-pashmina blend, a fabric with roots tracing back to India’s Mughal era.

Nita Ambani opted for a shaded Jamevaar saree crafted from a silk-pashmina blend, a fabric with roots tracing back to India’s Mughal era, an exquisite creation that embodied the spirit of India.

The drape was adorned with intricate Khashida embroidery, one of the oldest and most treasured embroidery traditions from Jammu and Kashmir. The stunning palette of pearl, ochre, and deep red added a rich, regal touch, transforming her look into royal charm.

Style in traditional drape, leaving the pallu fall gracefully from her shoulder. The choli added a modern twist, creating an optical illusion effect with softly curved borders.

Talking about her accessories, she assembled the entire look with a stunning multi-layered necklace featuring rare vintage Golconda diamonds, perfectly paired with matching earrings and a stack of red bangles adorning her wrist.

Coming to her oh-so-ravishing look, she opted for darkened eyebrows, kohled eyes, shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, flushed cheeks and nude lips. Her tresses were styled in a middle-parted braid adorned with red flowers. She completed her look with a tiny red bindi on her forehead, bringing the entire look together.

