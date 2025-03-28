For the team meeting, Nita opted for a stunning floral co-ord set.

When we think of the Ambanis, we usually see them in designer outfits, sparkling jewellery, and enjoying lavish holidays. However, they are also great at rocking simplicity. Recently, Nita Ambani, founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, embraced a simple yet elegant look for her meeting with the Mumbai Indians team in Jamnagar.

For the team meeting, Nita opted for a stunning floral co-ord set. Her outfit featured silk wide-leg pants with an elasticated waistband and handy side seam pockets, adorned with vibrant floral prints in shades of yellow, pink, and green. She paired this stylish bottom with a matching long-sleeved shirt featuring a collar and button-down front.

She completed her look with diamond stud earrings, minimal makeup, and her hair tied back while wearing a mask.

If you think her simple-looking outfit doesn't come with a hefty price tag, you're in for a surprise. Her stunning ensemble is from the shelves of the brand Zimmermann, with the shirt priced at $525 (approximately Rs 44,163) and the pants at $625 (about ₹51,187), bringing her total look to an impressive Rs 95,350.

