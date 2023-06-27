Nita Ambani donates tickets worth over Rs 40 lakh for musical show at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani

Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and wife of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, arranged special shows of the International Broadway musical ‘The Sound of Music’ for 3,400 underprivileged children and senior citizens. At these two shows over the weekend, Reliance Foundation hosted 3,400 children and senior citizens from diverse locations across Mumbai, including specially-abled children. For those who are unaware, ticket price for ‘The Sound of Music 2023’ starts from Rs 1100 and this means that Nita Ambani has donated tickets worth over Rs 37,40,000 through Reliance Foundation.

Nita Ambani is known for her charitable acts and every year she also takes thousands of underprivileged kids to Wankhede Stadium for an IPL match of the Mumbai Indians team that is owned by her.

‘The Sound of Music’ made its debut in May this year at The Grand Theatre with a historic eight-week run – its longest ever in Asia and for the first time in the country.

"The overwhelming response to The Sound of Music reaffirms NMACC’s vision of showcasing the best of India and the world. Seeing families from across the country come together and enjoy this magical experience has been truly heart-warming. We are humbled to have dedicated the final two shows to 3,400 underprivileged children and senior citizens. There could not have been a more uplifting way to conclude the iconic musical’s momentous run than to have shared it with this special audience. In continuation of our Education and Sports for All programme, we are committed to making art accessible to all,” said Mrs. Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation.