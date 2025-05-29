Nita Ambani recently visited Amritsar, seeking blessings at the Golden Temple and Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

Nita Ambani is known for her stunning fashion choices, but she can also make a statement with her casual looks. Recently, the businesswoman and philanthropist visited Amritsar to seek blessings at the Golden Temple and Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. Usually seen in glamorous and bold outfits, Nita chose a simpler style for this visit. She swapped her usual designer attire for a simple denim and top combo, pairing it with a dupatta draped over her head as a sign of respect. Here’s a closer look at her outfit.

This time, Nita, who typically wears sarees, chose a relaxed yet fashionable style. Her ensemble felt clean and contemporary because she wore a white shirt with a fitted bodice, half sleeves, and a scoop neckline. She made a straightforward and cosy combo by wearing it with dark denim pants.

Nita Ambani selected a stunning rani pink dupatta with delicate white bandhani designs and golden borders to provide a touch of tradition. The dupatta, draped elegantly over her head, gave her attire a refined touch.

She ditched her typical opulent jewellery; she kept her accessories simple yet elegant, wearing a pair of heels, a diamond ring on her finger, and a stylish golden wristwatch. Her hair was pulled back in a bun, and her makeup was simple, consisting of mascara-coated lashes, well-defined brows, nude eyeshadow, and subtly flushed cheeks.