Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Nita Ambani ditches exquisite saree for easy-breezy co-ord set at former cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s birthday at Antilia, watch

For the occasion, Nita Ambani ditched her exquisite sarees and opted for a floral co-ord set.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 08:00 PM IST

Nita Ambani ditches exquisite saree for easy-breezy co-ord set at former cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s birthday at Antilia, watch
TRENDING NOW

Former cricketer Jhulan Goswami recently celebrated his birthday in Mukesh Ambani's Antilia. A video posted by Ambnai updates shows businesswoman and philanthropist Nita Ambani was captured clapping and joining in as Jhulan cuts her birthday cake. 

For the occasion, Nita Ambani ditched her exquisite sarees and opted for a floral co-ord set. 

 

 

Decoding Nita Ambani's recent floral co-ord set look:

Nita Ambani, who typically wears elegant sarees or glamorous ethnic ensembles, switched gears for the celebration and slipped into a breezy co-ord set crafted from soft, breathable silk, a perfect choice for a laid-back look.

The full-sleeved outfit featured a white shirt with a collared neckline and button-down detailing. However, it was the vibrant floral print in shades of green, pink, and red, standing out beautifully against the ivory and adding just the right hint of glam. She paired the shirt with matching pants, creating a monochrome look.


To complete the look, she chose simple flats, minimal makeup, and her hair tied back into a neat low ponytail. Nita Ambani has once again proved that understated style can be just as striking as full-blown glam.

Also read: This fruit could land you in jail if you carry it on Indian trains, know how

 

POPULAR STORIES
