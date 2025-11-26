Nita Ambani ditches exquisite saree for easy-breezy co-ord set at former cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s birthday at Antilia, watch

'Took my nude pics, asked me to sleep with others, threatened to thrust a rod in my vagina': Celina Jaitly's shocking allegations against Peter Haag
LIFESTYLE
Former cricketer Jhulan Goswami recently celebrated his birthday in Mukesh Ambani's Antilia. A video posted by Ambnai updates shows businesswoman and philanthropist Nita Ambani was captured clapping and joining in as Jhulan cuts her birthday cake.
For the occasion, Nita Ambani ditched her exquisite sarees and opted for a floral co-ord set.
Nita Ambani, who typically wears elegant sarees or glamorous ethnic ensembles, switched gears for the celebration and slipped into a breezy co-ord set crafted from soft, breathable silk, a perfect choice for a laid-back look.
The full-sleeved outfit featured a white shirt with a collared neckline and button-down detailing. However, it was the vibrant floral print in shades of green, pink, and red, standing out beautifully against the ivory and adding just the right hint of glam. She paired the shirt with matching pants, creating a monochrome look.
To complete the look, she chose simple flats, minimal makeup, and her hair tied back into a neat low ponytail. Nita Ambani has once again proved that understated style can be just as striking as full-blown glam.
