Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani dazzles in opulent ivory saree and multi-layered pearl necklace, watch

Nita Ambani's latest outfit shows how simplicity and elegance can come together to create a timeless look.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 05:31 PM IST

Nita Ambani dazzles in opulent ivory saree and multi-layered pearl necklace, watch
Nita Ambani, known for her grace and style, has once again wowed everyone with her latest look. A successful businesswoman and a fashion icon, Nita recently turned heads by wearing a beautiful ivory saree that had the internet buzzing.

Makeup artist Micky Contractor shared Nita's look on Instagram, where she wore an "elegant" ivory saree with delicate floral designs and golden borders. The saree was draped perfectly, with the pallu flowing gracefully from her shoulder. She paired it with a simple white blouse that had elbow-length sleeves, adding to the elegance of her outfit.

Nita completed her look with a stunning multi-layered pearl necklace, a diamond bracelet, a sparkling ring, and diamond stud earrings. These accessories added a touch of classic beauty to her already stunning appearance. Her makeup was subtle yet glamorous, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara, a hint of kajal, glossy pink lips, and a glowing highlighter. She styled her hair in a middle-parted bun adorned with gajra, and a red bindi that gave her a traditional, dreamy look.

Watch

 

 

Nita Ambani's latest outfit shows how simplicity and elegance can come together to create a timeless look. Her ability to mix traditional and modern styles makes her a true fashion inspiration. For those looking to add a touch of classic beauty to their ethnic wardrobe, Nita’s ivory saree and pearl necklace are perfect examples.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
