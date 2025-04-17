Nita Ambani stunned in a dazzling saree and diamond jewels at the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla store launch last night.

Nita Ambani is an epitome of fashion, style, and luxury, and her recent appearance at the grand launch of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s new store at Jio World Plaza proved just that. The philanthropist and style icon made heads turn in a striking black saree that was equal parts graceful and glamorous.

Known for her close bond with the designer duo, it was only natural for Nita to go all out for this special occasion. She chose a stunning black saree featuring intricate gold detailing and traditional mirror work, especially highlighted on the border of the drape. Paired with a shimmery gold blouse, the look struck the perfect balance between heritage and high fashion.

Nita’s signature maximalist approach to styling was on full display as she accessorised her look with a layered pearl and diamond necklace, statement earrings, and stacked diamond bracelets that added a royal charm to her ensemble. A gold potli bag and black heels completed the look, adding a refined edge to her already show-stopping outfit.

Her relationship with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla goes far beyond fashion; it's a long-standing friendship rooted in mutual admiration. Over the years, the designer duo has created some of the most iconic looks for the Ambani family, including wedding ensembles for Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant.

Also read: Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani got her first designer ghagra at 3; guess who designed it