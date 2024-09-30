Nita Ambani channels 90s Bollywood glam in gorgeous red saree for dinner night at Antilia

The red saree she wore, though understated in design, radiated a red-carpet-worthy appeal.

Nita Ambani, known for her opulent and regal fashion choices, once again captured attention, but this time with a nod to the quintessential Bollywood glamour of the 90s. At a recent event in Mumbai, she dazzled in a simple yet striking red saree, embracing a more minimalist aesthetic that still managed to exude sophistication and grace.

Nita Ambani recently hosted an exclusive dinner at her iconic Mumbai residence, Antilia, to honour some of India’s most outstanding athletes, including Manu Bhaker, Neeraj Chopra, Navdeep Singh, and Mona Agarwal. For the occasion, Nita Ambani embraced a timeless 90s-inspired Bollywood glamour with her stunning sartorial choice—a simple yet captivating red saree.

Known for her penchant for intricate designs and regal outfits, Nita Ambani took a different approach this time, opting for the elegance of simplicity. Her red saree exuded a red-carpet-worthy vibe, offering a perfect example of how "less is more." The saree stood out precisely because it lacked the heavy patterns or embellishments typically seen in her fashion choices, allowing the bold red hue to shine.

However, the saree was not entirely devoid of detail. The borders along the pallu and hemline featured delicate textured embroidery, adding a touch of refinement and sophistication without overpowering the simplicity of the design. Paired with a blouse adorned with dazzling red accents, the outfit exuded both drama and elegance, ensuring all eyes were on her.

Nita Ambani’s 90s-inspired makeover elevated the ensemble to another level of sophistication. She styled her hair in loose, flowing waves that cascaded down her shoulders, adding a glamorous flair to her look. To keep the focus on the saree, she chose minimal yet luxurious accessories. Golden bangles, elegant earrings, and a statement necklace beautifully complemented the bold red saree, with the gold accents enhancing the vibrancy of the red.

True to her signature style, Nita Ambani’s accessories, though understated, included a striking neckpiece that served as the focal point of her look. The combination of her minimalist jewelry and the bold saree demonstrated her versatility in fashion, showing that she can carry both intricate and simple looks with equal grace.