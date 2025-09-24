Nita Ambani celebrates Navratri 2025 in regal Banarasi lehenga and diamonds, embracing 9 shades of Goddess Durga

Nita Ambani stunned at Navratri 2025 in a regal Banarasi lehenga adorned with all nine colours of Goddess Durga, paired with dazzling diamond jewellery. Her look blended tradition, spirituality, and elegance, setting a festive fashion trend for devotees and style enthusiasts alike.

Navratri 2025 celebrations have already begun with grandeur, and fashion lovers are taking inspiration from festive ethnic looks. Among them, Nita Ambani’s Navratri 2025 ensemble has become the highlight of the season. The philanthropist and chairperson of Reliance Foundation stunned everyone with her graceful appearance, dressed in a regal Banarasi lehenga paired with exquisite diamond jewellery. What made her look extra special was the thoughtful inclusion of all nine colours of Goddess Durga, symbolising devotion, power, and festivity.

The Banarasi elegance

Nita Ambani’s lehenga was crafted in luxurious Banarasi silk, known for its intricate weaves and timeless charm. She wore a vibrant pink dupatta with leheriya work. This lehenga featured motifs inspired by traditional temple art, with vibrant embroidery seamlessly blending all nine hues associated with the nine forms of Maa Durga. From golden and yellow to red, blue, and green, each colour was beautifully highlighted, making her outfit both culturally rich and visually striking.

Diamond jewels for divine sparkle

Complementing her lehenga, Nita Ambani wore a statement diamond and emerald necklace set, earrings, and bangles, adding a modern yet traditional touch to her Navratri attire. The brilliance of diamonds and emeralds not only enhanced the richness of her Banarasi lehenga but also symbolised purity and divine energy, perfectly in tune with the festival’s spirit.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2025 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more

Hair updo with flawless makeup

Her makeup was impeccable, with sharp winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, and voluminous mascara-coated lashes. A soft blush, radiant highlighter, and glossy nude lips added elegance. She styled her lustrous hair in a sleek middle-parted bun, while a red bindi perfectly completed the graceful look.

Symbolism of the 9 colours

Navratri is celebrated over nine days, with each day dedicated to a form of Goddess Durga and associated with a particular colour. Wearing all nine shades together signifies wholeness, prosperity, and devotion to the goddess in her entirety. By embracing these hues, Nita Ambani’s look carried deeper spiritual significance while inspiring festive fashion trends.

A style inspiration for festive wardrobes

Nita Ambani’s Navratri 2025 look has already set the tone for festive styling. Her blend of traditional Banarasi craft, symbolic colours, and timeless diamond jewellery offers fashion enthusiasts the perfect balance of elegance and spirituality. This ensemble not only highlights India’s rich textile heritage but also serves as an ideal inspiration for those looking to celebrate Navratri with grandeur and grace.

As Navratri continues, Nita Ambani’s stunning ethnic statement reminds us that festive fashion can be both stylish and deeply meaningful.