Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Nita Ambani celebrates Guru Purnima with Ustad Amjad Ali Khan at NMACC

On the second day of the Guru Purnima festivities at NMACC, a family took charge, exemplifying the core principles of the guru-shishya parampara through their rich heritage in Indian Classical music.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 10:54 PM IST

Watch: Nita Ambani celebrates Guru Purnima with Ustad Amjad Ali Khan at NMACC
Nita Ambani celebrates Guru Purnima with Ustad Amjad Ali Khan at NMACC

Guru Purnima 2023 holds great significance for Hindus worldwide as it commemorates the birth of the Vedic sage Vyasa. This auspicious occasion, observed on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Asadha, is a special day of celebration that emphasizes the importance of the spiritual guru in a devotee's life.

At the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), the second day of Guru Purnima celebrations was led by a family that embodies the essence of the guru-shishya parampara (teacher-disciple tradition) through their rich legacy of Indian Classical music, spanning back to the 17th century.

On the grand stage of the NMACC's Grand Theatre, sarod maestro Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, along with his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, and Ustad's grandsons, 10-year-old twins Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash, took the spotlight. Mrs. Nita Ambani, while welcoming these distinguished artists, expressed her admiration for their contribution to the musical heritage.

Mrs. Ambani stated, “The performance by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his family represents a remarkable symphony of life. It is a convergence of musical heritage that transcends time and celebrates the coming together of three extraordinary generations – a maestro of all time, the torchbearers of today, and the proteges.” She concluded her speech by leading the sacred chant of Guru Vandana.

 

 

The Grand Theatre was once again filled to capacity with an audience eager to partake in the Guru Purnima celebrations. The world-class acoustics of the venue amplified the reverberation, creating an atmosphere of reverence, setting the stage for the captivating evening's performance, aptly titled 'Three Generations, One Legacy.'

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, echoing Mrs. Nita Ambani's belief, acknowledged the mother as a child's first guru. He expressed his appreciation for the public celebration of Guru Purnima on a prestigious platform like the Cultural Centre, calling it a commendable initiative. The event, Parampara, conceived as an annual homage to the timeless guru-shishya bond, is presented by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and guided by Mrs. Ambani's vision of showcasing the best of India to the world and vice versa.

The inaugural edition of 'Parampara: A Guru Purnima Special' was an overwhelming success, striking a deep chord with an audience of 4000 over the course of two days. It further reinforced the spirit and importance of this occasion.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bollywood actor's driver killed by son, details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.