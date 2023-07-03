Watch: Nita Ambani celebrates Guru Purnima with Ustad Amjad Ali Khan at NMACC

Nita Ambani celebrates Guru Purnima with Ustad Amjad Ali Khan at NMACC

Guru Purnima 2023 holds great significance for Hindus worldwide as it commemorates the birth of the Vedic sage Vyasa. This auspicious occasion, observed on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Asadha, is a special day of celebration that emphasizes the importance of the spiritual guru in a devotee's life.

At the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), the second day of Guru Purnima celebrations was led by a family that embodies the essence of the guru-shishya parampara (teacher-disciple tradition) through their rich legacy of Indian Classical music, spanning back to the 17th century.

On the grand stage of the NMACC's Grand Theatre, sarod maestro Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, along with his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, and Ustad's grandsons, 10-year-old twins Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash, took the spotlight. Mrs. Nita Ambani, while welcoming these distinguished artists, expressed her admiration for their contribution to the musical heritage.

Mrs. Ambani stated, “The performance by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his family represents a remarkable symphony of life. It is a convergence of musical heritage that transcends time and celebrates the coming together of three extraordinary generations – a maestro of all time, the torchbearers of today, and the proteges.” She concluded her speech by leading the sacred chant of Guru Vandana.

"Over these two days, it has been our privilege to host some of the finest maestros of Indian classical music and their talented disciples," said Mrs. Nita Ambani while addressing the audience as the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre concluded, 'Parampara - A Guru Purnima…

The Grand Theatre was once again filled to capacity with an audience eager to partake in the Guru Purnima celebrations. The world-class acoustics of the venue amplified the reverberation, creating an atmosphere of reverence, setting the stage for the captivating evening's performance, aptly titled 'Three Generations, One Legacy.'

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, echoing Mrs. Nita Ambani's belief, acknowledged the mother as a child's first guru. He expressed his appreciation for the public celebration of Guru Purnima on a prestigious platform like the Cultural Centre, calling it a commendable initiative. The event, Parampara, conceived as an annual homage to the timeless guru-shishya bond, is presented by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and guided by Mrs. Ambani's vision of showcasing the best of India to the world and vice versa.

The inaugural edition of 'Parampara: A Guru Purnima Special' was an overwhelming success, striking a deep chord with an audience of 4000 over the course of two days. It further reinforced the spirit and importance of this occasion.