Nita Ambani casually flaunts rare Hermès Kellymorphose bag at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, worth Rs...; price that’s enough to buy 5 luxury Ferraris

LIFESTYLE
Nita Ambani turned heads at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali celebration by carrying a rare Hermès Kellymorphose bag worth Rs 15 crore. Crafted in white gold and diamonds, this unique bag added the perfect touch of luxury to her festive ensemble.
Nita Ambani stole the spotlight at designer Manish Malhotra’s recent Diwali bash with a truly rare and luxurious accessory: the Hermès Kellymorphose bag. Valued at around Rs 15 crore, this miniature bag is not just a handbag but also a piece of fine jewellery. Inspired by the iconic Kelly bag, it is crafted from white gold, sterling silver, and adorned with diamonds, making it a sparkling statement piece that perfectly complemented her festive look.
The Kellymorphose Sac Bijou is designed with meticulous attention to detail, including a front flap, a chainmail-like body, and a clasp modeled after the classic Kelly lock. Its dual role as both a jewellery piece and a handbag makes it one of the most exclusive and coveted bags in the world, with only a handful of pieces ever made. The bag has become a symbol of ultimate luxury and refinement, perfectly suited for high-profile celebrations like Manish Malhotra’s Diwali event.
By choosing this extraordinary bag, Nita Ambani showcased not only her impeccable taste but also her status as a fashion icon. She paired it with heart-shaped Colombian emerald earrings and a diamond bracelet, completing a look that exuded opulence and sophistication. Every element of her outfit, from her sequined saree to her accessories, was carefully curated to make a memorable statement.
Her appearance at the Diwali bash was a testament to her refined sense of style, effortlessly blending traditional elegance with contemporary luxury. The Hermès Kellymorphose bag, combined with her exquisite jewellery and ensemble, left a lasting impression on everyone at the event, proving once again why Nita Ambani is admired for her luxury style and sophistication.