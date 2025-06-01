He further explained that a person may see little progress within 3 to 4 months, but muscle gain is no magic and doesn't happen overnight, as it is a slow process, and it takes years.

Vinod Channa is a popular celebrity fitness trainer who helped Anant Ambani lose 108 kgs with his guidance. He has trained many Bollywood celebrities such as Arjun Rampal, Vivek Oberoi, Harshvardhan Rane, John Abraham, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Channa often shares insights about health and fitness with his Instagram community.

Recently, he shared why some people struggle to lose weight despite regular workouts. According to Channa, regular working and nutrition go hand-in-hand, and one can not achieve their goals just by hitting the gym.

He explained that, if your goal is to lose fat, then it can it easily achieved by well-planned nutrition. However, if you want to build muscle, then you must indulge yourself intense workouts and a balanced diet, which includes protein, carbohydrates, fibre and other essential nutrients, that speed up the process of recovery and growth.

He further explained that a person may see little progress within 3 to 4 months, but muscle gain is no magic and doesn't happen overnight, as it is a slow process, and it takes years. He said an average person can only gain 3 kg of muscle in a year.

''Why am I NOT losing weight even after regular workouts?” You hit the gym daily, eat clean, and still see no results? Here's the break down of the REAL reasons behind your weight loss struggles:

Training Mistakes

Diet Misconceptions

Hormonal Imbalance

Stress & Sleep

Calorie Misunderstanding,'' read the caption.

Channa concluded the video by emphasising that consistency and patience. And one can only achieve their goals by keeping working on their targets without excuses.

