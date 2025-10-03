Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor bring back ‘Sidha Pallu’ trend; here’s how

Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Sonam Kapoor are reviving the graceful Sidha Pallu saree style, bringing back the traditional elegance to modern fashion. Their looks show how this classic drape remains timeless and stylish.

Saree is an iconic symbol of Indian tradition and elegance, loved by women of all ages. Some celebrities are back with sidha pallu style saree; one of the most elegant and straightforward saree drapes. This classic drape, where the pallu flows straight down the back, has become a favourite choice of many actresses. It is perfect for both formal and informal settings because it seamlessly blends modern sophistication with traditional charm. We'll look at why this look is so well-liked and how actresses pull it off with such grace and ease in this piece.

Alia Bhatt

In a sheer, translucent lime-yellow or golden-yellow saree, probably composed of organza or fine silk fabric, with delicate gold thread detailing, Alia Bhatt exuded an airy and delicately modern appearance. She accessorised the saree with an easy-to-wear deep neck blouse in white or ivory. The saree's flowing, light drape highlighted its texture and delicate colour contrast. With just a few bangles and earrings, she kept accessories simple.

Nita Ambani

This ensemble exuded royal opulence and traditional grandeur. The dress is a deep red silk saree with elaborate gold zari embroidery or weaving. Using a traditional drape that accentuated the opulent gold detailing on the main body and the pallu (shoulder drape), the style is purposefully formal. Large, matching gold statement pieces, such as necklaces and bangles, and a hair bun adorned with fresh flowers, finish the look.

Bhumi Pednekar

Rich, thick gold embroidery is woven into the fabric of this saree, which is a vivid teal or sea-green colour. It resembles a traditional silk saree, which is frequently worn to festivals. Bhumi Pednekar added a striking gold belt around her waist and a basic yellow blouse to give the classic ensemble a contemporary, fashionable twist. The whole effect is lavish and joyous.

Sonam Kapoor

This deep maroon or brick red saree is adorned with the traditional, elaborate Bandhani (tie-dye) dot design. This is a very traditional style that comes from places like Gujarat or Rajasthan. Sonam Kapoor wore it with a matching high-neck blouse, and the draping is structured and layered. It has a rich, vintage feel and a regal, heritage-based appearance.

Sidha pallu style is a lovely way to wear a saree that honours tradition and simplicity. Celebrities adore this style because it accentuates the beauty of the saree while making them appear elegant and composed. This draping style is always a favourite, whether for formal or informal settings. Try these looks to elevate your festive wardrobe.