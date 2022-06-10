Search icon
Nirjala Ekadashi 2022: Date, time, puja vidhi, all you need to know about one-day fasting ritual

Nirjala Ekadashi is considered to be the most auspicious day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 10, 2022, 06:20 AM IST

Ekadashi 2021 or Nirjala Ekadashi is being observed today (June 10) today. Ekadashi has a great significance among Hindus. Many Hindu people keep fast on Nirajala Ekadashi, which is also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi, with the belief that they will go to heaven after death. The day is celebrated on the 11th Lunar day during the Shukla paksha in May-June. This year, the Nirajala Ekadashi is on June 11.

On account of Nirjala Ekadashi, people offer drinking water to travellers. Some also serve water to birds by storing it in earthen pots. As per belief, serving water to others during the month of Jyeshtha pleases the Sun God.

Nirjala Ekadashi tithi, mahurat: Auspicious time

  • Nirjala Ekadashi date - 10 June 2022
  • Ekadashi date starts: 10th June at 7.25 am
  • Ekadashi date ends: 11th June till 5:45 pm

Nirjala Ekadashi Puja vidhi:

  • Wake up at Brahma Muhurta and take a bath after returning from all work.
  • Worship Lord Vishnu, wear yellow clothes.
  • Chant the mantra 'Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya'.
  • Offer bhog, yellow flowers and fruits.
  • Stay awake all night and do bhajan-kirtan.
  • Ask God for forgiveness for any kind of mistake.
  • Do not use rice during puja use sesame seeds instead.

