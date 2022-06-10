Nirjala Ekadashi 2022: Date, time, puja vidhi, all you need to know about one-day fasting ritual

File photo

Ekadashi 2021 or Nirjala Ekadashi is being observed today (June 10) today. Ekadashi has a great significance among Hindus. Many Hindu people keep fast on Nirajala Ekadashi, which is also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi, with the belief that they will go to heaven after death. The day is celebrated on the 11th Lunar day during the Shukla paksha in May-June. This year, the Nirajala Ekadashi is on June 11.

On account of Nirjala Ekadashi, people offer drinking water to travellers. Some also serve water to birds by storing it in earthen pots. As per belief, serving water to others during the month of Jyeshtha pleases the Sun God.

Nirjala Ekadashi tithi, mahurat: Auspicious time

Nirjala Ekadashi date - 10 June 2022

Ekadashi date starts: 10th June at 7.25 am

Ekadashi date ends: 11th June till 5:45 pm

Nirjala Ekadashi Puja vidhi: