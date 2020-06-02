Nirjala Ekadashi 2020: Date, subh muhurat, significance- here's all you need to know

Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the most important Ekadashis and it falls on the eleventh day of every lunar fortnight. This year it is being celebrated today, i.e- 2nd June 2020.

There are 24 Ekadashi in a year and Nirjala Ekadashi is considered as one of the most pious ones.

Also called “Jyeshtha Shukla Ekadashi” or “Bhimsaini Ekadashi”, Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the most difficult ones to observe. The devotee has to go without food and water for 24 hours and break the fast the next day.

This day falls during the Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha maas (month) and coincides with the months of May or June as per the Gregorian calendar.

According to legend, praying to the Lord on this day is equivalent to going on a pilgrimage and it washes away all your sins.

Nirjala Ekadashi usually takes place a day after Ganga Dussehra.

Significance of Nirjala Ekadashi 2020

It is said that if a person is not able to observe all 24 Ekadashi fast in a year, by observing this single Nirjala Ekadashi fast can give you the benefit of all 24 fasts.On this day, one should worship Lord Vishnu and should donate grains to sadhus and needy.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 Subh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, here's the subh muhurat for Nirjala Ekadashi 2020...

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 04:27 PM on Jun 01, 2020Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 01:34 PM on Jun 02, 2020

On 3rd Jun, Parana Time - 05:42 AM to 08:18 AMOn Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 10:35 AM