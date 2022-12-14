Nighties: Know how they became a wardrobe staple for South Asian women

Nighties, also known as nightgowns or nightdresses, have long been a staple in the wardrobes of South Asian women. These comfortable and versatile garments have a rich history and have been worn by women of all ages for both sleeping and lounging.

The origins of the nightie can be traced back to ancient Greece, where they were known as peplos and were worn by both men and women. In the 19th century, nighties became popular in Europe as a more comfortable alternative to restrictive corsets and nightgowns. They were typically made of lightweight cotton or linen and featured simple designs with loose, flowing silhouettes.

In South Asia, nighties became a popular choice for women in the 20th century as a comfortable and modest option for sleeping and lounging at home. They were often made of cotton or silk and were adorned with intricate embroidery, lace, or other decorative details.

Today, nighties are still a popular choice for South Asian women and are available in a wide range of styles, fabrics, and designs. From simple and practical cotton nighties to luxurious silk and satin options, there is a nightie to suit every taste and budget. They are also available in a range of sizes and styles, including plus sizes and maternity options.

In addition to their comfort and versatility, nighties are also popular for their cultural significance. For many South Asian women, wearing a nightie is a way to celebrate their heritage and connect with their cultural roots. They are often passed down from generation to generation and are worn on special occasions such as weddings or religious festivals.

Overall, nighties have become a wardrobe staple for South Asian women due to their comfort, versatility, and cultural significance. Whether for sleeping, lounging, or special occasions, nighties continue to be a beloved garment for women in South Asia.