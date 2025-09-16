Nick Jonas birthday: How rich is India's 'national jiju'? Inside his massive Rs 665 crore net worth and lifestyle

As Nick Jonas celebrates his birthday today, we take a closer look inside his net worth, lavish lifestyle, brand deals, and investments.

Nick Jonas, one-third of the famous Jonas Brothers and a successful solo artist, is ringing in his birthday in 2025 with a staggering net worth of nearly USD 80 million (Rs 665 crore). His fortune is a mix of music, acting, investments, endorsements, and some very smart real-estate moves.

Music, broadway and brand power

A big chunk of his earnings comes from music. The Jonas Brothers’ tours, including the ongoing JONAS20 'Greetings From Your Hometown' tour, have been massive money-spinners, pulling in millions of dollars through tickets and merchandise. Nick’s solo projects and acting gigs add even more to his bank balance.

This year, he also made waves on Broadway by starring in the revival of The Last Five Years. The limited run not only brought him critical praise but also showcased his versatility beyond pop stardom.

Nick’s influence stretches into the brand world too. He is the global watch ambassador for Fossil and recently launched a capsule collection with the brand, deals that fetch him handsome fees. He’s also invested in trending startups like Olipop, Magic Spoon, and Snackpass, proving he knows how to grow his wealth off-stage as well.

Luxury h omes and g iving b ack

On the lifestyle front, Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, live in a sprawling Los Angeles estate worth around USD 20 million (Rs 166 crore). Earlier, he owned a Beverly Hills home valued at USD 6.5 million (Rs 54 crore). The couple together reportedly have assets worth over USD 150 million (Rs 1,245 crore).

Beyond luxury, Nick is also known for giving back. Through his philanthropic work and by openly supporting Type 1 diabetes awareness, a condition he has lived with since childhood, he continues to inspire millions.

As he celebrates his special day, Nick Jonas isn’t just a pop icon, he’s a true example of how talent, strategy, and passion can build an empire.