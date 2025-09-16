Nick Jonas birthday: How rich is India's 'national jiju'? Inside his massive Rs 665 crore net worth and lifestyle

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

ED summons cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa in illegal betting app case

Who is Rajesh Agrawal? India’s Special Secretary leading India-US trade negotiations – Know all about his career and education

Ratan Tata's millennial friend Shantanu Naidu takes hilarious dig at viral Gemini AI saree trend: 'Itna lazy hai...'

From Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Jai Ho: Top 7 Salman Khan movies with uplifting roles that carry deep emotional lessons

Is Ranbir Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and more celebs' obsession with matcha healthy as claimed? Check benefits, risks and more

Anurag Kashyap reveals Mohit Suri 'suffered' for 7 years to make 'Saiyaara', faced repeated rejections: 'Nobody understood…'

Google Gemini for Navratri: Try THESE 3 prompts to create vibrant chaniya-choli edits in seconds

Donald Trump's attempt to oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook fails ahead of key rate vote; what happens next?

M. S. Subbulakshmi birth anniversary: First musician ever to be awarded Bharat Ratna who also became first Indian to perform at United Nations

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna REVEAL if Shah Rukh Khan will join them for Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle: 'Woh aayega stage pe toh...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
ED summons cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa in illegal betting app case

ED summons cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa in illegal betting app case

Who is Rajesh Agrawal? India’s Special Secretary leading India-US trade negotiations – Know all about his career and education

Who is Rajesh Agrawal? India’s Special Secretary leading India-US trade talks

Ratan Tata's millennial friend Shantanu Naidu takes hilarious dig at viral Gemini AI saree trend: 'Itna lazy hai...'

Ratan Tata's millennial friend Shantanu Naidu takes hilarious dig at viral Gemin

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Nick Jonas birthday: How rich is India's 'national jiju'? Inside his massive Rs 665 crore net worth and lifestyle

As Nick Jonas celebrates his birthday today, we take a closer look inside his net worth, lavish lifestyle, brand deals, and investments.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 11:10 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Nick Jonas birthday: How rich is India's 'national jiju'? Inside his massive Rs 665 crore net worth and lifestyle
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Nick Jonas, one-third of the famous Jonas Brothers and a successful solo artist, is ringing in his birthday in 2025 with a staggering net worth of nearly USD 80 million (Rs 665 crore). His fortune is a mix of music, acting, investments, endorsements, and some very smart real-estate moves.

Music, broadway and brand power

A big chunk of his earnings comes from music. The Jonas Brothers’ tours, including the ongoing JONAS20 'Greetings From Your Hometown' tour, have been massive money-spinners, pulling in millions of dollars through tickets and merchandise. Nick’s solo projects and acting gigs add even more to his bank balance.

This year, he also made waves on Broadway by starring in the revival of The Last Five Years. The limited run not only brought him critical praise but also showcased his versatility beyond pop stardom.

Nick’s influence stretches into the brand world too. He is the global watch ambassador for Fossil and recently launched a capsule collection with the brand, deals that fetch him handsome fees. He’s also invested in trending startups like Olipop, Magic Spoon, and Snackpass, proving he knows how to grow his wealth off-stage as well.

Luxury homes and giving back

On the lifestyle front, Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, live in a sprawling Los Angeles estate worth around USD 20 million (Rs 166 crore). Earlier, he owned a Beverly Hills home valued at USD 6.5 million (Rs 54 crore). The couple together reportedly have assets worth over USD 150 million (Rs 1,245 crore).

Untitled-design-1

Beyond luxury, Nick is also known for giving back. Through his philanthropic work and by openly supporting Type 1 diabetes awareness, a condition he has lived with since childhood, he continues to inspire millions.

As he celebrates his special day, Nick Jonas isn’t just a pop icon, he’s a true example of how talent, strategy, and passion can build an empire.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari issues BIG statement on E20 petrol criticism: 'My brain worth...'
Nitin Gadkari's BIG statement on E20 petrol criticism: 'My brain worth...'
Supreme Court's BIG warning to EC over Bihar SIR: 'Can scrap entire exercise if...'
SC's BIG warning to EC over Bihar SIR: 'Can scrap entire exercise if...'
THIS e-commerce giant suffers HUGE setback, reports Rs 51890000000 loss in FY25
THIS e-commerce company suffers HUGE setback, reports Rs 51890000000 loss...
PM Modi to visit Bihar today: PM Modi to inaugurate Purnia Airport, launch projects worth Rs 36,000 crore, know what's on agenda
PM Modi to inaugurate Purnia Airport, launch projects worth Rs 36,000 crore
Meet IIT JEE topper who achieved perfect score, did not work in big IT companies due to..., he is now doing...
Meet IIT JEE topper who achieved perfect score, did not work in big IT companies
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE