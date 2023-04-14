Search icon
New York restaurant re-launched the world's most expensive sandwich, it costs Rs.17,000

A restaurant in New York has been recognised by the Guinness World World Record for selling the most expensive grilled cheese sandwich.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

There's no dying that over the years sandwiches have become one the most popular food items in the world. The reason for its popularity would be its availability and affordability in many varieties. But, what if we tell you you buy a sandwich for 17,500? 

A restaurant in New York has been recognised by the Guinness World World Record for selling the most expensive grilled cheese sandwich. You will be shocked to know that it costs $214 which is about Rs 17,000. 

 

 

Serendipity3 has recently re-launched their ‘Quintessential Grilled Cheese’ sandwich for a limited period to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day since the has not been on their menu for a while. The key ingredient in the sandwich has 23k gold flakes. 

The restaurant has been the holder of the Guinness World Record for the world's most expensive sandwich since 2014. Serendipity3 also holds this record for the most expensive French fries and the most expensive milkshake. 

The customers need to place the order 48 hours in advance in the restaurant. 

 

