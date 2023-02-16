Search icon
New York Fashion Week 2023: Models wears 'sindoor' for Prabal Gurung collection

Designer Prabal Gurung has dedicated his collection to his motherland Nepal. Gurung said, "This collection is about the mystical, the exciting and the spiritual path."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 05:34 PM IST

Representational image

Fashion designers often take their most creative and controversial designs to the runway during Fashion Week. Be it Paris's Fashion Week or New York's Fashion Week. 

Nepali-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung showcased his Nepali culture on the runway at New York Fashion Week. She recently launched her Fall/Winter collection 2023 in which her models walked the ramp wearing vermilion. After which the pictures of Fashion Week are becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Talking about the fall collection, fur-wired jackets, sheer dresses, and metallic gold prints and sindoor in demand by the models were the highlights of Gurung's show.

Gurung told The Associated Press that his collection was an exploration of the Buddhist concept of 'anichya' or impermanence.

 

Designer Prabal Gurung has dedicated his collection to his motherland Nepal. Gurung said, "This collection is about the mystical, the exciting and the spiritual path."

 

