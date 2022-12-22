New Year's eve 2022: 6 unique celebrations from around the world to welcome the new year

Representational image

Whether we celebrate New Year in our country or outside in a foreign place, everyone has their own tradition. There are many countries that are known for their unique New Year traditions. In some places, people feed each other 12 grapes on New Year, and in some places wearing special underwear on New Year brings luck. You must have laughed at yourself after reading this much. Come, then know more about some such unique traditions, after knowing which you will feel like seeing yourself from the front. Just keep in mind, after going there you will also have to follow them!

Different new year traditions from around the world:

Spain

In Spain, there is a tradition of eating 12 grapes at midnight on New Year's Eve. Here each grape is associated with good luck for certain months of the coming year. Let me tell you, in some big cities like Madrid, and Barcelona, people gather in the main square and eat grapes together.

Danish

In Denmark, New Year's greetings are given by throwing old plates and glasses at the doors of neighbors, friends and family. How interesting it sounds! You must be thinking the same thing, why doesn't all this happen here? Well, here it is also believed that the more broken utensils are deposited at the door, the better this year will be for you. In the middle of the night, people stand on chairs and jump from them as well. It is believed that doing this brings good luck in their life.

Brazil

The New Year celebration in Brazil is also very unique. People here believe that wearing special underwear on New Year brings good luck in the coming years. During this time red colour is worn, it is believed that red colour underwear describes love. If yellow-coloured underwear is worn, it brings money.

Greece

It is common in Greece to see a bunch of thistles hanging outside doors, which is believed to bring good luck throughout the year. The growth of onion roots increases life.

Turkish

As soon as it strikes 12 at the night, people in Turkey sprinkle salt on their doors, which is believed to bring prosperity and peace throughout the year.

Colombia

A very unique tradition is also celebrated in Colombia on the occasion of New Year. This tradition is called Aguero. Under this, the family has to keep three potatoes under the bed of each member. Afla potato peeled, second unpeeled and third half peeled. At night, every person takes out potatoes with closed eyes, whichever potato comes into his hand. It shows whether the person's future life will bring luck or financial struggle or a mixture of both.