New Year's Day 2024: Here are 10 popular traditions from around the globe for good luck

We all have different ways to celebrate New Year's and while some may label them superstitions, but we call them an extra dose of luck for the upcoming year.

Maitry Kothari

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

The new year is just around the corner and it is a time of joy and excitement as people bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one. It's time to let go of the past and embrace new beginnings. While a large portion of the world celebrates the new year on December 31st, however, there are differences in how people mark the occasion. 

New Year is celebrated in various ways around the world, with each culture having its unique traditions and customs. Here are 10 interesting New Year traditions from different parts of the globe. 

1. Spain: In Spain, it is a tradition to eat 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight, each grape representing good luck for each month of the coming year. 

2. Japan: Japanese people ring bells 108 times at temples to symbolize the 108 earthly desires that cause human suffering. 

3. Scotland: Hogmanay, the Scottish New Year celebration, involves the tradition of first-footing, where the first person to enter a house after midnight brings gifts for good luck. 

4. Brazil: Brazilians celebrate New Year's Eve by wearing white clothes and throwing flowers into the sea as an offering to the goddess of the sea, Yemanja. 

5. Denmark: In Denmark, it is a tradition to smash dishes on friends' and family's doors as a sign of friendship and good luck. 

6. Greece: Greeks bake a coin into a cake called Vasilopita and the person who finds the coin in their slice is said to have good luck for the year. 

7. South Africa: In South Africa, people throw old furniture out of their windows to symbolize getting rid of the old and welcoming the new. 

8. Philippines: Filipinos believe that round shapes bring good luck, so they wear polka-dotted clothes and eat round fruits on New Year's Eve. 

9. Russia: Russians write their wishes for the New Year on a piece of paper, burn it, and then drink the ashes with champagne at midnight. 

10. United States: In the US, the most famous New Year tradition is the dropping of the ball in Times Square, New York City, which marks the beginning of the new year for millions of people around the world. 

These are just a few examples of the many diverse and fascinating New Year traditions that exist worldwide. Each tradition reflects the unique cultural beliefs and values of the people who celebrate the arrival of the new year. Whether it's eating grapes in Spain or smashing dishes in Denmark, these customs bring people together and create a sense of unity and hope for a prosperous year ahead.

