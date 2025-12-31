FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
New Year 2026: After night of partying, expert reveal useful tips to recover from hangover

New Year celebrations often mean consuming unlimited alcohol the whole night as the revelers continue partying till early morning. However, revelers end up feeling dehydrated and experience hangovers. To eliminate this and allow body balance, a nutritionist has shared tips.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 11:08 PM IST

New Year celebrations often mean consuming unlimited alcohol the whole night as the revelers continue partying till early morning. This eliminates the boundaries of fun and fatigue and though they enjoy their intoxicating state, loud music and endless dancing, with loud cheers Happy New Year wishes, Happy New Year 2026, they end up feeling dehydrated, bloated, sluggish, and mentally drained the next morning. Their bodies also feel weak and dizziness. 

How to eliminate hangovers after a night of partying? 

Though these after-effects are natural, experts are of the opinion that recovery is not just detoxification, restricting guilt diet but slow and logic based that slowly help body gain balance.  

Aayrin Memon, Nutritionist, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, said the crucial first step after a night of partying is rehydration. Alcohol leads to dehydration, which can cause headaches, acidity, and tiredness. She suggests beginning the day by sipping water gradually instead of drinking large quantities at once. Natural electrolyte options like coconut water or plain water mixed with a little salt and lemon can help replenish lost minerals. Herbal teas such as ginger or peppermint can also soothe digestion and help relieve bloating. 

What you eat during recovery is as important as staying hydrated. Memon recommends choosing foods that are light on the stomach yet nutrient-dense. Options like plain oatmeal, fruits, vegetable soups, and fermented foods can soothe the digestive system, restore fibre levels, and ease inflammation triggered by heavy eating and alcohol. Gentle movement, such as a short walk or mild stretching, can aid circulation and support liver function, while getting good sleep the next night helps reset hormones and strengthen immunity. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
