New Year 2023: Where will the first and last celebrations be held? Find out when January 1 begins around the world

Representational Image

New Year's is the oldest and most widely celebrated holiday. Roughly four thousand years ago, the city of Babylon in ancient Mesopotamia hosted the earliest known New Year's festivities. Every year, people all around the globe get together to celebrate the beginning of a new calendar year by exchanging well wishes, feasting, and having a good time.

People everywhere make preparations to begin over on the evening of December 31. What if, however, we told you that the countdown to the New Year is not universally celebrated at midnight? Not at all out of the ordinary, no. Despite the fact that the countdown to 2023 started simultaneously throughout the globe at 11:59:59 p.m., not everyone will be celebrating the New Year at the same time. Let's find out which nations ring in the new year earliest and last. Time passes another year.

If you want to be the first person on Earth to ring in the New Year, you need to be in Oceania. Tiny Pacific island countries like Tonga, Kiribati, and Samoa are the first to celebrate the new calendar year. Here, the first of the new year begins at 10 am GMT, or 3:30 pm on December 31 according to Indian Standard Time.

Baker Island and Howland, two deserted islands close to the United States, will be among the first locations on Earth to ring in the New Year. It all begins at 12 p.m. GMT, or 5:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time, on January 1 in these regions.

Also, READ: New Year 2023: Best places to visit in Mumbai for midnight celebration

Around the span of 25 hours, people all over the world will celebrate the arrival of the New Year and the beginning of a whole new calendar year in their own unique ways. If you have friends or family members in any of the aforementioned countries, you owe it to them to pay attention to the global time zones so that you may send them a warm greeting at the appropriate moment.