New Year 2023: Get rid of THESE items from your home to bring luck and prosperity

The countdown to the new year 2023 has started, and those who will celebrate today are prepared with resolutions. Everyone hopes that the upcoming New Year will bring them happiness and luck. Keeping something is not regarded as auspicious in Vastu Shastra because it may bring bad luck. It is believed that people can maintain their happiness and prosperity by adhering to these simple Vastu Shastra rules. Here’s what you should get rid of before entering into New Year 2023.

Don't keep broken idol of god

Vastu holds that having broken idols of Gods and Goddesses in the home is very unlucky. If you have any such idols in your home, put them in the water right away. Broken images and idols of Gods and Goddesses are not permitted to be kept in the home's temple, not even accidentally. Vastu Dosh results from this. In addition to harming people's health, this results in financial loss.

Get rid of old clothing

People frequently have unwanted old clothes in their homes. It's never a good idea to leave items like old clothing, bedding, quilts, and sheets to collect dust in a storage room for years. Rahu-bad Ketu's energy begins to enter the house with old clothing.

Do not keep broken dustbin

A broken trash can being kept inside the home is also unlucky. Vastu Shastra states that sadness, poverty, and disease begin to enter homes where broken trash cans are kept. Don't keep a damaged trash can inside your home because of this.

Stopped clock

Since a stopped clock represents bad timing, it is considered unlucky. It brings bad omens for the residents of the house. Vastu states that closed clocks positioned in any direction can bring bad luck to the owner. It is best to discard such timepieces.

Old newspapers and books

Old newspapers and torn books are frequently found in homes. However, it is a Vaastu Dosha sign, which brings negativity into the home. People's health and financial situation are negatively impacted by negative energy. In this case, you should remove the torn books and old newspapers from the house right away.

Broken utensils in the kitchen

Broken utensils being kept in the home's kitchen is regarded as unlucky. Vastu states that damaged kitchen items release negative energy into the home, which leads to the family members' health deteriorating. If you have been using broken utensils in your kitchen for years, throw them away right away.